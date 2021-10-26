Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,946. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

