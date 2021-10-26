Berry Data (BRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $212,741.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

