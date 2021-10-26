Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.83.

BYND stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

