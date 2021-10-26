Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 214,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

