Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.31. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

