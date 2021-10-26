Bitcoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,295.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $109,925.15 and $26,295.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042414 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.