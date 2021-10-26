BitSend Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $99,018.91 and $7.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.28 or 0.00328111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,861,468 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

