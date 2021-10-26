Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $67,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.