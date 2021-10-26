BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

