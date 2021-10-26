BlackRock Inc. Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

