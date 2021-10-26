BlackRock Inc. Invests $29.46 Million in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,358,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.