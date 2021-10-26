BlackRock Inc. Sells 382,095 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.03% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

