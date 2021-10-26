BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.51% of Clearfield worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLFD stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $699.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

