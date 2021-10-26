BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BLW opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.