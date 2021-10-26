BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $13.75. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 57,661 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

