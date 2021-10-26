Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $207,341.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.