Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,187 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

VEU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 82,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

