Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $978,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 89,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,009. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

