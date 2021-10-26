Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $109.07.

