Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $209.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

