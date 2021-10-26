Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 63,709 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.