Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson Buys 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

