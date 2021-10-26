BMO Capital Markets Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $160.07 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.