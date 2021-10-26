BMO Capital Markets Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $434.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $436.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

