BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ZPW traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.72. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.66 and a one year high of C$16.20.

