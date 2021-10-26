Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,681. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

