Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40,977.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $342,172.94 and approximately $40,977.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 120.7% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00009499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00077255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,561.20 or 1.00627439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.63 or 0.06860055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

