Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,595 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 768,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 241,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.