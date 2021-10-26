BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.97. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 17.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 53.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. 76,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

