Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

