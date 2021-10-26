Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 238,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

