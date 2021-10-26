Brokerages Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

AEG opened at $5.22 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

