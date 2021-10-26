Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $765,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 30,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,430. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.