Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.06. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 6,758,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

