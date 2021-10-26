Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 3,415,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

