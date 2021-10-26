Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 420,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.