Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

