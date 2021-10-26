Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

