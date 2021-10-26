Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ferro reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 4,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

