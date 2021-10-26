Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 28,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

