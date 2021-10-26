Brokerages Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $511.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.88 million to $520.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 212.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 192,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,012. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

