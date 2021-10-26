Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.