Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$11.96

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock remained flat at $C$10.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.31. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.15 and a one year high of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

