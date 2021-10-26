Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $45.20

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock remained flat at $$41.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.