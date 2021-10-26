Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) PT at $18.42

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 948,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,910. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

