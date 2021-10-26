Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

