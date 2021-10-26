Bronson Point Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bronson Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. QuantumScape makes up 2.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 199.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 652.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 38,128.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 278,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,972,606. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532 in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

