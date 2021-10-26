Bronson Point Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 6.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

NYSE APD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.09. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,383. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

