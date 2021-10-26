Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 532,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,206,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

