Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.33 million to $652.62 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.